Kick off 2021 with Giving Fest, a one-of-a-kind virtual festival that’s bringing together Milwaukee businesses of all kinds for a full month of performances, workshops, games, behind-the-scenes tours, and anything else you can do on a screen! Beat the winter slump with a festival that you don’t even need a jacket to enjoy.

Virtual Events For All

With 50+ events, there’s no way to pick just one – and you don’t have to! Just like you keep rocking for several Summerfest headliners and need at least two (okay, maybe three) trips to eat everything on a stick at the Wisconsin State Fair, this month-long event gives you plenty of opportunities to come back for more. You might even have the virtual equivalent of finding a new favorite band playing an early set at a street festival – make sure to explore all the events, and you may discover a local business that’s just what you’ve been looking for!

Search Events

