Kick off 2021 with Giving Fest, a one-of-a-kind virtual festival that’s bringing together Milwaukee businesses of all kinds for a full month of performances, workshops, games, behind-the-scenes tours, and anything else you can do on a screen! Beat the winter slump with a festival that you don’t even need a jacket to enjoy.

Virtual Events For All

With 50+ events, there’s no way to pick just one – and you don’t have to! Just like you keep rocking for several Summerfest headliners and need at least two (okay, maybe three) trips to eat everything on a stick at the Wisconsin State Fair, this month-long event gives you plenty of opportunities to come back for more. You might even have the virtual equivalent of finding a new favorite band playing an early set at a street festival – make sure to explore all the events, and you may discover a local business that’s just what you’ve been looking for! 

Why Giving Fest?

From restaurants to museums, theaters to venues, Milwaukee businesses have been there for all our most special moments and beloved memories. We all miss enjoying our favorite spots the way we used to and supporting them now is the best way to make sure they’ll still be there when this is over. We want to give back to our local businesses the same way they’ve always given great times to us!
 
VISIT Milwaukee is giving over $50K to local businesses for Giving Fest. There is no cost to participate, and all businesses will keep any funds or donations they receive for their event. Help us show some love and have a great time doing it!

